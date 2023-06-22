‘International Yoga Day’ celebrated by AM/NS India at Paradeep

Paradeep : With an aim to spread awareness about health and fitness among the community at its Paradeep operations, the Corporate Social Responsibility department of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has observed the 9th International Yoga Day at Nuagarh and Paradeepgarh panchayats in Paradeep. The Yoga celebrations were held at Govinda Chandra High School in Nuagarh and Lok Vikash Kendra at Pardeepgarh.

The students and teachers of Govinda Chandra High School participated in the yoga celebration and performed several asanas under the guidance of Yoga teacher Sri Sasanka Sekhar Mangaraj. Addressing the students Sri Prasant Kumar Mohapatra, Headmaster of the school said, “Yoga has various physical and mental benefits. It brings balance in life and helps to grow spiritually while reducing stress. The practice of yoga will help to keep our body and mind healthy and fit.” The program ended with pledge taken by all students and teachers to perform Yoga in day-to-day life.

Yoga session was also conducted at Lok Vikash Kendra at Paradeepgarh under the guidance of Yoga instructor Smt Priyatama Senapati. The women SHG members and teen girls circle took part in the session with great enthusiasm.

Sri Vikas Yadvendu, Head-CSR, AM/NS India said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift of our ancient tradition. It can help in well-being by changing lifestyle. It creates harmony between man and nature and is the medicine to heal diseases. As a responsible corporate, we at AM/NS India, always make sincere efforts for the health and well-being of the communities in which we operate”.