International Tourism Mart for North East Region begins in Mizoram

A three-day mega event, International Tourism Mart for North East Region began at Aizawl in Mizoram on Thursday evening .

Addressing the media before the inauguration of the event, Union tourism, culture and DoNER minister G Kishan Reddy has said that the union Government under the leadership of PM Modi has deeply focused on developing the infrastructure of the North East region, because, without infrastructure tourism sector will not grow, so, the Tourism Ministry is organising International Tourism Mart in all states of this region.

The Minister said the International Tourism Mart is aimed at highlighting the tourism potential of the north-eastern region in the domestic and international markets.

He added that the ITM is focusing on “priorities of G20 for tourism track”, since India will assume the yearlong Presidency of the influential group for a year from 1st December this year to 30th November next year.

The tourism ministry has been implementing number of developmental activities for promoting tourism under several schemes like PRASAD scheme, Swadesh Darshan.