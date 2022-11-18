Kashi Tamil sangam begins in Varanasi

The one month long Kashi Tamil sangam started on Thursday in Varanasi. The first batch of the delegates from Tamilnadu will reach tomorrow late night at Varanasi.

People of Kashi are quite excited about the Sangam and particularly those who are from Tamil origin and living in Varanasi are very enthusiastic.

Talking exclusively to AIR news, Venkat Raman, 5th generation tamilian living in Varanasi and a member of Kashi Vishwanath trust said that people of Tamilnadu origin living across the globe are very excited about this sangamam.

He thanked Prime Minister for the event and said that the people of Tamilnadu has ages old relationship with Varanasi and it is not just spiritual and religious but also educational and trade related connection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the sangamam on Saturday at the MP theatre ground of Banaras Hindu University.