International Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has built a sand sculpture at Puri beach on the occasion of “World No Tobacco Day

International Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has built a sand sculpture near the lighthouse on the Golden Sea Beach of Puri on the occasion of “World No Tobacco Day”.

Basing on this year’s theme,’Protect the environment’,Mr.Manas has beautifully sculpted an image showing the face of a man smoking a cigarette which subsequently swallows him and ends up turning to a skeleton. The sand sculpture clearly reflects the consequences of smoking & how deadly it can be.Through his Sand Art,he has tried to create awareness among the people about the consequences of smoking and requests all to build a pollution free environment.

The sand sculpture built is 12 feet wide and has consumed about 12 tons of sand It took Mr.Sahoo about seven hours to sculpt this sand art with a beautiful message in it which reads as “World No Tabacco Day”.