New Delhi: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi, discusses several issues .

Paid a courtesy call as I haven’t been able to meet him (PM) because of pandemic. We discussed several issues regarding Odisha & I asked for his help. Nothing was discussed on Presidential elections says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik following his meeting with PM Modi in Delhi today.

Before leaving, Patnaik, however, made it clear that the ensuing Presidential election was not discussed with the PM.

Further, the Chief Minister also informed that he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss about the same issues.