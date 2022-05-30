ED arrests Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in Hawala case

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate arrests Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

Assets worth Rs 4.81 crore linked to the Aam Aadmi Party minister’s family were attached by the ED in a disproportionate assets case in April this year.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Satyendar Jain and others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.