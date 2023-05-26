InterGlobe Foundation unveils ‘Tangible Conversations, Intangible Heritage’, an exhibition to promote India’s cultural heritage

New Delhi – InterGlobe Foundation (IGF), the philanthropic arm of InterGlobe Enterprises, in collaboration with India International Centre (IIC), unveiled its 10-day exhibition, ‘Tangible Conversations, Intangible Heritage’ at the Art Gallery in IIC, Delhi. The event was inaugurated by Mr. Shyam Saran, President, India International Centre, and Ms. Rohini Bhatia, Chairperson, InterGlobe Foundation.

‘Tangible Conversations, Intangible Heritage’ showcases photographs, videos, installations, and visual demonstrations highlighting India’s diverse cultural heritage. The exhibition focuses on society, tangible, and intangible heritage as the three core pillars of cultural heritage and highlights how InterGlobe Foundation has been working relentlessly towards strengthening these pillars by engaging local communities, mapping cultural assets, and preserving fragile heritage across the country.

The exhibition, which will be open to the public from 26 May to 6 June 2023, from 11 am to 7 pm, also emphasises that public-private partnerships between businesses, civil society, and the government help create an environment where both heritage preservation and conservation thrive and generate livelihoods for communities. The exhibition will focus on three key themes:

Exploring the unexplored: InterGlobe Foundation launched the ‘InterGlobe Heritage Fellowships’ in 2022 to bring together a cross-section of the public in documenting and researching the cultural heritage of India. The exhibition showcases the projects undertaken and research conducted by the selected fellows on the topics of “Reviving the Lesser Known and Sidelined Musical Instruments: Shreekhol, Taus, and Nafiri” and “Beyond the Geological Magnanimity: Cultural Landscape of Lonar Crater.”

Collaborations and Communities: The exhibition displays InterGlobe Foundation’s journey of work, including how it integrated multiple stakeholders to preserve, conserve and promote community-driven built, cultural and natural heritage in different regions. It highlights major projects such as the conservation and restoration of Abdur Rahim Khan-I-Khanan’s tomb in Delhi; the restoration of ‘Indra Kund’, a heritage stepwell in Rajasthan; ‘My City My Heritage’ campaign across the country; and more.

Diversity and Inclusivity: This theme highlights culturally and aesthetically significant sculptures, lost dance forms, and how women have been represented throughout India’s history. A series of photographs, a short demonstration of various dance mudras and installations are on exhibit.

Rohini Bhatia, Chairperson, InterGlobe Foundation, said, “At InterGlobe Foundation, we not only recognised the need but also embraced the responsibility of safeguarding our heritage. We are delighted to commence our first exhibition, ‘Tangible Conversations, Intangible Heritage’, which aims to celebrate India’s rich and diverse culture and also showcase our efforts in heritage preservation, conservation and promotion. We hope that the endeavours of InterGlobe Foundation will serve as a catalyst, inspiring individuals and organisations to actively champion the cause of protecting, preserving and promoting our invaluable heritage.”

InterGlobe Foundation is committed to its vision of building pride in communities through providing sustainable livelihoods, by conserving the environment, and promoting heritage and culture of our country. It partners with organisations that are committed to conserving history by implementing structural restoration at India’s heritage landmarks. The revival of craft skills and cultural legacies is also an integral part of all its restoration projects, enabling the foundation to not only protect India’s built, cultural and natural heritage but also help create job opportunities within local communities. In the last nine years, InterGlobe Foundation has implemented over 25 projects with the leading NGOs in India and successfully impacted the lives of over 7 lakh people.