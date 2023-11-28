Intach Heritage Club at GITAM College

Bhubaneswar : The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) for the formation of a Heritage Club at the Institute. The MOU was signed by Amiya Bhushan Tripathy, Convener Intach Odisha and Subasish Patro, Secretary of GITAM at a ceremony held at the Seminar Hall of the campus at Gangapada on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The Heritage Club has been formed with the intent of educating and involving students in the heritage and culture of the state and nation. A.B.Tripathy spoke of the Fundamental Duties enshrined in Art 51 of the Indian Constitution which exhorts every citizen to protect the heritage of the nation. Speaking on the occasion, Sanjib Hota, former State Election Commissioner said that the marvels of Odishan temple architecture epitomised both engineering management skills. Dr. Biswajit Mohanty, Chairman South Asia, Greenpeace International spoke of the rich intangible and tangible heritage of the State. He asked the students to be involved in efforts of conserving and preserving the heritage of the nation.

Prof R.N.Satapathy, Mentor of GITAM said that the New Education Policy calls for a comprehensive overhaul of the education system, including its regulations and management, to establish a modern system that aligns with 21st-Century educational goals. The New Policy mandates respecting India’s cultural heritage and values through heritage awareness education across all levels of education. Dr. Ajoya Kumar Pradhan, Principal of GITAM said that a separate hall has been assigned for the Club and that regular activities like heritage walks, visits , seminars, capacity building programs etc. will be held.

The Secretary of GITAM, Subasish Patro, has proposed that the institute will adopt a Heritage monument in the vicinity and ensure that proper conservation is done. He announced that an exclusive library of book on history, heritage and culture is being set up for which books worth one lac have been purchased with the assistance of Intach. The books were handed over to the Institute by Intach’s Bhubaneswar Chapter Convener Anil Dhir after the signing of the MOU. Dhir said that Intach is committed to spread heritage awareness among students all across the state. Intach has already signed MOU’s with different Institutes and Schools all over the State.