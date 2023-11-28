JSP Wins Prestigious Greentech CSR India Award 2023

Bhubaneswar – Leading steelmaker Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has been honoured with the highly coveted Greentech CSR India Award 2023 for its outstanding contributions in the field of rehabilitation and empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). The coveted award was conferred by Greentech Foundation in recognition of JSP’s commitment to creating a more inclusive and accessible society through its impactful CSR initiatives.

Congratulating the team, Chairperson of the JSP Foundation, Smt. Shallu Jindal, said, “We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious award. We believe in the transformative power of inclusive practices, and this recognition validates our ongoing commitment to creating a society where everyone, regardless of their abilities, has equal opportunities. We remain dedicated to pushing boundaries and creating lasting positive impact.” She thanked the jury for this honour.

JSP, through its CSR arm, JSP Foundation, runs Jindal Asha (formerly known as Asha the Hope) in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand since 2009. These centres significantly impacted the quality of lives of persons with disabilities through state-of-the-art rehabilitation services in terms of early intervention, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, special education, speech therapy and audiometry, music and recreational therapy, counselling and guidance services, skill development training, and others, enabling them to lead an independent life.

Over 5500+ differently abled children have received support for cognitive, social, and psychological development, opportunities for skill development, and special education. The centre-based facilities also extend various rehabilitation services in daycare mode to nearly 250 children with disabilities every year. They are also provided with free transportation facilities from their respective homes to the center. Every year, the JSP Foundation also regularly provides health care support, device support, and nutritional support to over 1,000 children with special needs.

Last year, the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs declared JSP the winner of the National CSR Award in two categories, including contribution in National Priority Areas (Support to Differently Abled). The Company was also recognised with the CSR Journal Excellence Award 2022 for this intervention.