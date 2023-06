New Delhi: N.N Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Steel accompanied with Shri SK Gupta CMD, MSTC Limited, conducted an inspection of the ‘State-of-Art’ vehicle scrapping facility of Mahindra MSTC Recycling Pvt. Ltd. (MMRPL) at Greater Noida on 3rd June 2023.

MMRPL officials showcased processes and machinery required for scrapping of End of Life Vehicle (ELVs) in an environmentally friendly manner by depolluting and dismantling the vehicles.