Nitin Gadkari inaugurates four projects worth Rs 1450 Crore in Assam

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the 4-Lane Section between Nagaon Bypass-Teliagaon, and Teliagaon-Rangagara and laid the foundation for Mangaldai Bypass and the 4-lane section between Daboka-Parakhuwa in Assam, in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma , MP Shri Dilip Saikia , MP Shri Pradyut Bordoloi , and State Minister of Forest & Environment Shri Chandra Mohan Patowary through video conferencing today. These 4 projects are worth 1450 Crores symbolizing a significant investment in the state’s infrastructure.

The 18 Km long 4-Lane section between Nagaon Bypass-Teliagaon and Teliagaon-Rangagara is worth Rs 403 Crore. This widened highway enhances accessibility between North Assam and Upper Assam, fueling economic growth and opening new opportunities.