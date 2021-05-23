INS Trikand arrives at Mumbai with Covid relief Material as part of Operation Samudra Setu II

New Delhi: As part of ongoing COVID relief Operation ‘Samudra Setu II, INS Trikand arrived at Mumbai today, 23 May 21 with Covid relief material from Qatar. INS Trikand brought two Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) containers of 20 MT each and 100 Oxygen cylinders.

Even as Indian Navy remains deployed to augment the critical medical stores in the nation’s ongoing fight against COVID-19, Indian Naval Ships Teg, Betwa, Subhadra, Makar, Tarasa and 07 ISVs apart from naval helicopters and aircraft relentlessly continue with their SAR efforts off the West coast of India in wake of the sinking of Barge P305 in ODA due to havoc wreaked by Cyclone Tauktae.