Indian Coast Guard deploys its assets in view of Cyclone Yaas

New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has mobilised its assets in view of Cyclone Yaas which is expected to hit the Eastern Coast on May 26, 2021. All the ashore, afloat and aviation units are on high alert and ICG ships and aircraft have been deployed in Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea.

ICG Remote Operating Stations are relaying weather alert messages in local languages on MMB radio for the seafarers and fishermen. Navtex warnings are being issued regularly and International safety Net (ISN) has been activated to alert the vessels in/transiting through the area. Ships at anchorage have also been advised to take shelter and Single Point Mooring (SPM) operators for necessary safety measures.The ICG deployed 16 ships and three aircraft per day on an average across the deep waters of Bay of Bengal as well as off the coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Andaman &Nicobar Islands.

In addition, 31 Coast Guard Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) with inflatable boats, lifebuoys and lifejackets are on standby. Medical teams & ambulances have also been kept standby for swift mobilisation.

With these preventive measures, ICG has ensured safe return of 254 boats which were out at sea and alerted various merchant vessels in transit and 77 vessels at anchorage till date.

Port authorities, Oil rig operators, Shipping, fisheries authorities and fishermen associations have also been informed about the impending cyclone for undertaking pre-emptive measures to avoid any damage.

The ICG has mobilised its assets while continuing with the ongoing search and rescue operations on Western seaboard in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae.