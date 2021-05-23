Preparedness of TPCODL for the Possible Cyclone likely to hit on 25th May 2021

Bhubaneswar : As per the IMD report, there is likely formation of a Low pressure Area over North Andaman Sea and adjoining East central Bay of Bengal around 22nd May 21. It will subsequently intensify within next 72hours and is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm on 25th May. TPCODL has a detailed Business Continuity and Disaster Management Plan (BCDMP) in place for dealing with this cyclone.

The BCDMP entails categories of disasters based on the severity along with a corresponding action plan, a Disaster Management Structure to systematically receive alerts for disasters, examine them, send pre disaster alerts and devise mechanism for invoking and revoking BCDMP. A mock drill for checking the response of the plan is also being conducted. The ongoing second wave of Covid 19 pandemic has made it more important to restore power supply as it can affect patients who are under treatment. TPCODL is always in a state of readiness to respond to any contingencies and is all set to address customer’s requirement for power supply.

Understanding the need of the hour, TPCODL has formed dedicated teams to ensure 24x7power supply to oxygen plants. Dedicated quick response teams have been strategically placed at various locations across the licensed areas. One can call our 24×7 call centre toll free number 1912 or 18003457122 for any emergency service.

As a safety measure, TPCODL requests everyone in the affected areas not to do the following:

• Do not touch any wires or plumbing inside a building during lightning strikes as telephone lines/metal pipes can conduct electricity

• Do not take shelter beneath tree/any temporary structure in case of heavy wind, thunderstorm and downpour

• Do not touch any Electrical installations with wet hands or without using hand gloves, safety shoes or insulated platform

• Do not allow children to play near storm drains after rainfall

Speaking on the initiative Mr. M Shenbagam, CEO, TPCODL said, “We are committed towards ensuring uninterrupted power supply, especially in these testing times of pandemic Covid 19. The team is working relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the affected areas within record time. And we appeal the public to adhere to necessary safety measures to avoid any accidents during this storm “YAAS””

The company has also carried out all the preventive maintenance of equipment at both distribution as well as consumer sub-stations. Dedicated teams have been strategically placed at various nodes of the city to cater to any emergency. Adequate stock of essential spare parts, tools and equipment including transformers, switchgears, etc. has been ensured to minimize the restoration time towards power interruptions. Special teams will be operative for making the power supply to hospitals and oxygen plants.

Related