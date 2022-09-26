INS Sunayna in Seychelles

New Delhi : INS Sunayna entered Port Victoria Seychelles on 24 Sep 22 to participate in the annual training exercise Operation Southern Readiness of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). This not only reinforces Indian Navy’s commitment to maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region but also marks the maiden participation of an Indian Navy ship in CMF exercise.

The ship is scheduled to participate as associate partner in the capacity building exercises being conducted by CMF. The joint training exercise is being attended by representative delegations from USA, Italy, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and ship participation from UK, Spain & India.

During her port call, professional interactions with participating nations are planned.