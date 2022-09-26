PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to a tourist vehicle falling into gorge in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives as a tourist vehicle fell into a gorge in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Shri Modi said that all possible assistance is being provided to the injured. He also wished speedy recovery of the injured.

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू में टूरिस्ट वाहन के खाई में गिरने की घटना अत्यंत दुखदायी है। इस दुर्घटना में जिन्होंने अपनों को खो दिया है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं गहरी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं। इसके साथ ही घायलों की हरसंभव मदद की जा रही है। उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं: PM”