INS Sumedha visits Bali, Indonesia

New Delhi: As part of the Indian Navy’s Long Range Deployment in the South Eastern Indian Ocean, INS Sumedha, is on a visit to Port Tanjung Benoa, Bali, from 04 Aug to 06 Aug 2022. The ship is en route to Perth, Australia, to coincide with India’s Independence Day and celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The visit to Bali is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing military cooperation and improving interoperability with the Indonesian Navy. During her stay at Bali, the ship’s crew will engage in professional interactions, cross-deck visits and sports fixtures with their Indonesian Navy counterparts.

Prior to entering Bali, the ship undertook a Maritime Partnership Exercise with KRI Sultan Hasanuddin, a Sigma class corvette of the Indonesian Navy on 02 August 2022. The exercise which included seamanship evolutions, tactical manoeuvres and communication procedures provided an opportunity for sharing professional experiences and strengthening maritime cooperation between the two navies.

INS Sumedha is an indigenously built Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel and is deployed for multiple roles independently and in support of fleet operations. She is part of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam and functions under the operational command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.