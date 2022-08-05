Ashok Leyland launches 13.5m Bus Chassis at Prawaas 3.0

Hyderabad: Ashok Leyland, the flagship Company of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer launched its innovative 13.5m bus chassis at Prawaas 3.0, organized by Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI).

The 13.5m intercity bus chassis (4X2) is a new platform engineered for high speed intercity commute with larger saloon space. It offers 20% additional passenger capacity (36 sleeper berths) against the 12m intercity chassis (30 sleeper berths), thereby maximizing per trip revenue for our customers.

Powered by 248HP A4 engine (highest horse power in segment), this bus delivers better fluid economy and shorter trip time. The optional full air suspension with anti-roll bar configuration & electromagnetic retarder ensures a safe and comfortable ride. The ergonomic 3-way adjustable driver seat, cable shift gear mechanism & lower TCD guarantees fatigue-free long driving hours on Indian roads.

Present at the event, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Head-MHCV, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland has been a pioneer in urban mobility, and staying true to this we are proud to launch at Prawaas our 13.5m bus chassis built to provide maximum space and comfort. This best-in-class product with cutting edge technology offers the best Total Cost of Ownership to customers. We continue to expand our range of chassis and coach options and we continue to ‘Make in India, for the World’”.

The third edition of Prawaas, is taking place on August 5th & 6th at the Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad, and Ashok Leyland’s stall number is P1.2 at the venue.