INMEX SMM India defines the landscape for Shipping and Maritime Industry

Mumbai: Informa Markets in India in collaboration with Hamburg Messe und Congress today inaugurated the most prestigious industry event for the shipping and maritime industry, INMEX SMM India at the Jio World Convention Center, BKC, Mumbai. The trade fair brought together internationally renowned exhibitors, consultants, business experts and key government officials on a common platform to discuss and showcase global and Indian shipping trends and technologies.

The inaugural ceremony of 12th edition of INMEX India 2022 was marked by the presence of Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad (IN Retd) , CMD Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Ministry of Defence, Govt of India Undertaking; Rear Admiral C Raghuram, VSM, Chief Staff Officer Technical, HQ Western Naval Command; Dr Malini V Shankar, Vice-Chancellor, Indian Maritime University and Chairperson, National Shipping Board, Government of India; Hon. Mr Arne Jan Flølo, Consul General, Royal Norwegian Consulate General, Mumbai; Mr. Sabyasachi Hajara, INMEX SMM India Advisory Chair & Former CMD, Shipping Corporation of India; Mr. Bernd Aufderheide, President and CEO, Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH; Mr. Andrew Williams, Executive Vice President, Informa Markets and Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India. The show also provided an integrated platform for both live business networking opportunities as well as knowledge of future technology.

This year’s edition saw participation from leading exhibitors from across the industry reaffirming the need and focus of INMEX SMM India 2022 as an industry event to boost and facilitate the Shipping and Maritime sector. These include Mitsubishi, Suzuki Marine, Exalto Emirates, Moloobhoys, Chowgule Group, Aries Technical Sales & Service Pvt ltd, Indian Register of Shipping, Indian Navy, Teignbridge Propellers, Vulkan Technologies, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Scania amongst others.

Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “After a resounding success of the previous edition, INMEX SMM India Expo 2022 once again has gathered market leaders from the industry, featuring the latest technology and addressing all target groups, thus creating a cutting-edge communication and business environment. The consistency in the participation figures is proof of how INMEX SMM India 2022 is shaping the development of the shipping and maritime sector. We also have a curated programme of conferences for a deeper understanding of the industry from leading industry influencers. We continue to see more advancements and innovations as compared to the preceding editions.”

“India has 7,500-km-long coastline,12 major & over 200 non-major ports. The contribution of the maritime sector accounts for 95% of India’s total trade volume and 65% of the overall trade value. To augment further growth and realise the true potential of the shipping and maritime sector, the government has envisioned Maritime India Vision 2030 by allocating Rs. 1709.50 crores to the Ministry of shipping for developing infrastructure and facilities and INMEX SMM India 2022 will be a catalyst for the growth of this sector, which is set to expand at a much faster pace”. he further added.

Alongside the international exhibition, the expertly curated INMEX SMM India conference provided industry insights into the most complex issues, topics and trends of the sector to provide a well-rounded understanding of the Maritime and Shipping sector in India. The sessions include topics such as Commercial Shipping – Trends & Impact, Smart Shipping & Decarbonisation, Ship Building – Creating the Right Ecosystem, Marine Insurance in India, Port Opportunities, Inland Waterways and many more. A B2B Buyers Programme facilitated specialised meetings between exhibitors and buyers at the Maritime Business Lounge.

The expo is supported by the Indian Register of Shipping, Institute of Marine Engineers (India), National Maritime Foundation, Indian Ports Association, Indian National Shipowners Association, ICC Shipping Association, Maritime Association of Nationwide Shipping Agencies, Foreign Owners Representatives & Ship Managers Association (FOSMA), Association of Multimodal Transport Operators of India (AMTOI), Maritime Training Guild, Konkan Maritime Cluster amongst others. Apart from industry professionals, key personnel from Shipowners, Ship management companies, the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Shipping, National Shipping Board, Directorate of Procurement and Directorate of Quality Assurance, and Indian Navy, among others were also present at the show. The presence of associations and government bodies boosted business confidence in India’s growth potential.