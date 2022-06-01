Tata Steel Meramandali observes World No Tobacco Day

Narendrapur: With an objective to create awareness among employees and their family members as well as workers of the company on harmful effects of tobacco consumption, Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM) observed ‘World No Tobacco Day’ on May 31, 2022 at its Meramandali plant. The Medical Services Department of TSM organised mass awareness meetings followed by street plays inside its plant premises and residential colony to create awareness as part of its Anti-Tobacco Awareness Campaign.

The doctors and paramedics amplified this message through short acts and narrations on the reasons of the tobacco addiction, withdrawal symptoms, tobacco use among children and teens, the burden of tobacco consumption-related disease and the ill effects of its use. Leaflets were distributed with anti-tobacco awareness messages. More than 500 people participated in the day-long awareness campaign. TSM’s Medical Services Department has also called for individuals to pledge to quit tobacco through a week-long self-nomination campaign from May 31 to June 7, 2022. Several tobacco users were motivated by the awareness sessions and have shown interest to self-nominate themselves to quit tobacco through the week-long campaign.

Every year, “World No Tobacco Day” is observed around the world on May 31. It is intended to encourage abstinence from all forms of tobacco consumption around the globe. This year’s theme was “Tobacco: Threat to our environment”.