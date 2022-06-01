NIMBUSPOST INTENDS TO GROW THE TEAM BY 5 TIMES

New Delhi: NimbusPost, has announced its plan to expand its team by five times the current number of employees. The series A funded business is looking to increase its team strength this year in the Indian market. The brand is growing the fastest in the community of start-ups and entrepreneurs coming together for quick and hassle-free shipping solutions with eclectic reach and reliable customer support.

The company will be looking at recruiting talent across categories such as tech, marketing, sales, and operations. The brand has grown 4X in the past year and aims at closing a 10X within the year. They have expanded themselves in Indonesia, and are planning to enter the US, Australia, Singapore, and other Southeast Asian markets soon.

Commenting on the hiring plan, Mr Yash Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, NimbusPost, said, “We thrive with our employees and have invested a significant amount of time and effort in recruiting a highly engaged workforce, till date, that is committed around the objective of empowering our stakeholders while remaining trustworthy and dependable. We have been fortunate enough to acquire generous funding, which we intend to use to quintuple our team size. Teams play a big part in fostering innovation, and we are all amped to expand our team across the country. We are certain that increasing this team will propel our tech strategy to new heights, boosting engineering and product development performance, efficiency, and effectiveness.”

NimbusPost is the fastest-growing tech-enabled shipping aggregator and India’s most trusted logistics platform for economical shipping requirements. The brand aims at resolving the eCommerce merchants’ comprehensive shipping hassles from a single platform, so the online brands can focus on scaling their core business. NimbusPost was launched in 2018 and connects over 60K SMEs and large-sized eCommerce brands to India’s top national and local courier partners to streamline their shipping journey.