Indore is ready to welcome you: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Pravasi Bharatiya must come to Indore to attend the conference. If you come to Indore, you would like to visit Indore’s bullion market and 56 shops as well as visit Ujjain and Mandu. A wonderful structure Shri Mahakal Lok has been made in Ujjain. That’s why come to Indore and spend here some time. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh has vast possibilities with favorable conditions for investment. There is ample availability of land, excellent infra-structure, 24×7 electricity and skilled manpower for industries. There are a large number of IITs, IIMs, engineering colleges, polytechnic colleges and ITIs in the state to create skilled manpower. CM Rise schools are started in the state, which will be of world class. Madhya Pradesh is an island of peace. There are pharmaceutical companies located in Indore, who have produced medicines day and night during the Corona period and made them available to the whole world.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was having a virtual discussion with Indore resident NRIs from Jabalpur today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also released the website of NRI Indori Forum. Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silavat, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and Member of Parliament Shri Shankar Lalwani also participated virtually.

You are not a guest but a host

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that you are from Indore. You are the host, not the guest, at this event. We are waiting for you eagerly. Entire Indore is ready to welcome you. Will talk with you and enjoy the cuisine of Indore.

India is famous in the world

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that India has created a buzz in the world. A glorious, prosperous and wonderful India is being built under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Today India is the 5th largest economy in the world. The day is not far when our India will become the number one country in the world. Earlier, Bharat was called the golden bird. Today again India has taken steps in that direction. Madhya Pradesh and especially Indore will play an important role in the development and prosperity of India.

There is a favorable environment for investment in Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a favorable environment has been created for investment in Madhya Pradesh. The law and order of the state is very good. There is no man day loss here. Indore’s pharma sector is highly developed. Here work is done in 3 shifts. There is a single window system for industries and I am the biggest single window, who is available round the clock to assist investors.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a target has been set to make India a $5 trillion economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Madhya Pradesh will play an important role in this work. We have set a target of making the state an economy of $550 billion. We will complete this target in the coming 3 years.

Indore is eagerly waiting

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that according to the culture of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, the entire Madhya Pradesh and Indore are ready to welcome you with open eyes. The guest who is ours is dearer than life. The Chief Minister said that the residents of Indore have made arrangements for the guests to stay at their homes. Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and concluded by President Smt. Draupadi Murmu.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that our Madhya Pradesh is wonderful. This Tiger State has now become Cheetah State after Leopard State. Many NRIs including NRI Mr. Jitendra Vaidya, Mrs. Shilpa Bhandari, Mr. Ashutosh Deshmukh participated in the virtual summit and gave important suggestions.