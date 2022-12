New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings of Peepal, Gulmohar and Harsingar in the Smart City Park. Along with CM Shri Chouhan, family members of Late Shri Anil Goyal, who was active in the field of art, literature and journalism, also planted saplings of Peepal and Harsingar on his first death anniversary. Sarvashri Kamal Goyal, Arpit Goyal, Ishaan Garg, Rahul Singh Baghel, Vikas Singh Baghel, Akhilesh Tiwari and Sushri Sapna Goyal also accompanied.