IndiGo’s epic safari to Africa begins with flights between Mumbai and Nairobi

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, has announced Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, as the 27th international and 105th overall destination in the 6E network. The airline opened bookings for daily non-stop flights between Mumbai, India’s financial capital, and Nairobi, Kenya’s largest city starting August 5, 2023. This new route marks IndiGo’s entry into the African subcontinent and brings numerous benefits to both business and leisure travellers. It represents a significant stride in IndiGo’s international expansion strategy, as it strengthens strategic ties, trade, and travel routes between the two countries, thereby promoting economic growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of direct flights between Mumbai and Nairobi, a significant step towards strengthening the bilateral ties between India and Kenya. With India emerging as Kenya’s third-largest trading partner and witnessing increased investments, this new air route will further enhance our economic ties too. Kenya is our first destination country in Sub-Saharan Africa and encompasses Savannah, Lakelands, as well as mountain highlands. From Nairobi, the capital, safaris can visit the Maasai​ Mara as well multiple other National Parks & Wildlife Reserves, opening numerous options for tourists. With our expanding network, we remain committed to fulfilling our promise of delivering on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences to our valued customers.”

John Chirchir, A.g. CEO Kenya Tourism Board, said, “MagicalKenya is delighted with IndiGo’s launch of direct flights from Mumbai to Nairobi, Kenya, starting in August 2023. This represents a significant milestone in our efforts to increase the number of visitors from India, which is the leading market in Asia. This direct access to Nairobi, Kenya’s capital city and a regional hub for business and travel, will provide leisure tourists, business visitors, and investors with a seamless connection to the destination, in addition to our national carrier, Kenya Airways. We have formed a collaborative effort aimed at enhancing Kenya’s status as the ultimate travel destination for Indian tourists seeking diverse experiences such as wildlife safaris, beach getaways, culinary delights, thrilling adventures, productive business meetings, and memorable occasions like weddings and honeymoons. Through our joint marketing and sales campaigns, we strive to solidify Kenya’s appeal and attract more Indian travelers to explore its wonders”.

Enhanced accessibility will benefit business travellers and boost tourism, cultural exchanges, and collaboration in various fields. It marks an important milestone in the India-Kenya relationship and demonstrates the shared commitment to fostering mutually beneficial partnerships for growth and development.

Nairobi, the vibrant gateway to Africa’s magnificent safaris, captivates visitors with its blend of contemporary allure and rich heritage. It offers an exhilarating journey where wildlife encounters and pulsating nightlife take center stage. Travellers can explore iconic attractions such as the Karen Blixen Museum, where the echoes of Africa’s past come alive, or have up-close encounters with graceful giraffes at the Giraffe Centre. The expansive Nairobi National Park is home to majestic black rhinos freely roaming in their natural habitat. Nature enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the lush enchantment of Karura Forest or conquer the breathtaking Ngong Hills. The vibrant energy of Village Market beckons with its lively ambience. For an ultimate safari experience, adventurers can venture to the awe-inspiring Samburu National Park, where untamed wilderness and awe-inspiring landscapes await discovery. Nairobi promises a multitude of thrilling escapades and unforgettable moments at every turn.