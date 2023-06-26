Odisha Governor donated five hundred books to Singhi library cum Museum and released its book “Pragyanban Bano”

Bhubaneswar: Recently on 14th June 2023, His Excellency, Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, donated about 500 books to Singhi Library and Museum that runs by Singhi Charitable Trust at Kalpana Square, in the Capital city of Bhubaneswar, for the educational development of the students and the general public.At present, there are more than 30,000 precious books on all fields of knowledge, collected from India and abroad. Also, in its Museum, rare collections of postage stamps of over 100 countries and coins from about 210 countries are showcased, 6th Century B.C. rare coins, currency notes of 180 countries, Matchbox cover designs of most of the countries of the world, civil and defence medals and large collection of antiques of the ancient, medieval and modern India.

The library books and Museum items are collected single-handedly by Shri Pratap Singh Singhi, Chairman of the Singhi Charitable Trust, over a period of thirty years. This generous contribution of books by Hon’ble Governor boosts new zeal and enthusiasm to the numbers of Singhi Charitable Trust and they express their sincere gratitude to his Excellency. Singhi Charitable Trust appealed to public to make best rule of their rich Library and Museum. At a grand function at Raj Bhawan Hon’ble Governor released the book “Pragyanban Bano”, written by Late Shri Kamal Singh Singhi and appreciated the efforts of Smt. Pramila Singhi, Smt. Hanumani Devi, Smt. Pragati Chopda and Shri Rahul Singhi, for their support to Singh Library and Museum.