Odisha’s CM and BJD Supremo, Naveen Patnaik, unveiled the party’s 2024 election manifesto at Naveen Niwas, Bhubaneswar, with 5T chairman Karthik Pandian and leaders. The manifesto pledges to elevate Odisha as the top state by 2034 via 5T initiatives, offering free electricity to farmers and homes, aiming for holistic development.