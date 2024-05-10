NHAI Debars Toll Operating Agency for Misbehaving with Highway Users

Acting tough on misbehavior with the general public by toll (user fee) operator and its employees, NHAI has taken strict action and debarred Ms. Riddhi Siddhi Associates for an incident of assault and misbehavior with the National Highway users at Sirmandi Toll Plaza on Amritsar-Jamnagar section in Rajasthan.

An incident of assault and misbehavior by the employees of toll operating agency with highway users at Sirmandi Toll Plaza on 05.05.2024 was reported. Taking prompt action on the matter, the incident was examined by NHAI and a ‘Show Cause’ Notice was served to the firm. The reply submitted by the toll operating agency was not found to be satisfactory. It was noted that in total violation of contractual provisions and NHAI Standing Operating Procedure, the agency was indulged in violence and misbehaving activities with the highway users. The Authority has debarred M/s.Riddhi Siddhi Associates for a period of three months from the list of pre-qualified bidders.

NHAI contract agreement with its toll operators clearly defines that the personnel deployed by the Contractor shall not misconduct/ misbehave with the members of Public and shall observe strict discipline and decency in their behavior. Last year, NHAI issued detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to curb altercation incidents at Toll Plazas and safeguard interests of both the commuters and the toll operators.

NHAI is committed to ensure safe and seamless travel on National Highways and has recently taken strong action against errant agencies involved in violence and misbehavior with highway users at toll plazas.