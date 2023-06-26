Jio Platforms to power “In-Car Voice Experience” for MG Motor India

New Delhi : Committed to providing best-in-class connected car technology to its users, MG Motor India today announced industry-first broad range of connected car features in partnership with Jio Platforms, India’s leading digital services provider. As part of this arrangement, MG Motor India will offer seamless integration of Hinglish Voice Assistant-enabled experiences powered by Jio’s Digital Assets in its newly launched Comet EV — The Smart Electric Vehicle.

The partnership makes possible an array of innovative new-age smart mobility solutions which underscore the car maker’s enduring commitment to building a futuristic urban mobility ecosystem and at the same time facilitating great experiences.

Jio, India’s largest integrated digital service provider, brings next-generation automotive solutions designed to deliver an array of experiences. MG Comet EV customers will benefit from Jio’s innovative assets such as India’s first-ever Hinglish Voice Assistant system integrated with Music Apps, payment apps, connectivity platform, and hardware.

The embedded HelloJio Voice Assistant has been trained to understand the native Indian speaker who possesses different regional dialects and tonality across India. It can be activated using a wake word, touch, or a dedicated key in Car’s steering. HelloJio provides the best In-car voice assistant for Indian users, beyond in-vehicle command and control, with dialogs. HelloJio’s dialogs provide information about Cricket, Weather, News, Horoscope and many more domains. The user can turn the AC on or off, play songs directly, and even ask for cricket score with simple voice commands.

Talking about the partnership, Mr Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech innovator like Jio in the Smart Mobility space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry. The MGI-Jio partnership will ensure our newly launched MG Comet EV enriches the driving experience for GenZ customers while ensuring safety and In-Car experiences backed by great technology.”

MG Comet EV comes integrated with Jio’s state-of-the-art eSIM which plays a crucial role in improving vehicle safety as it is integrated during the manufacturing process. It further identifies the vehicle and encrypt communications while the vehicle is in operation.

Mr Ashish Lodha, President, Jio Platforms said “Jio has been building an ecosystem of cutting-edge technology products and solutions for Indian users. Our continued partnership and developments with MG Motor India are an important milestone in that journey. HelloJio Voice Assistant, Streaming, Payment Apps, eSIM, Jio IOT will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and connected car experiences with a new dimension of “Talk to your car”. It is a commitment to technological evolution in the automobile industry with innovation as its key pillar.”

Staying ahead of the innovation curve in the automobile industry, MG Motor has focused on auto-tech innovation ever since it commenced its Indian operations. The carmaker has since introduced many firsts in the Indian automobile industry and raised consumer demand for internet/ connected features, autonomous and electric cars.

MG Motor India began its journey in India with the launch of the country’s first internet-connected car – MG Hector, followed by the country’s first pure-electric internet SUV – MG ZS EV. It has also launched the Gloster with Level 1 Autonomous features, including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and other advanced features. The latest car from MG is the Comet EV, with India’s first-ever Hinglish voice Assistant integrated with streaming apps.