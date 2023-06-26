TPNODL receives special recognition for ‘Excellence in Digitization’ at the ET Energy Leadership Awards

TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, serving 20 lakh customers in the northern part of Odisha, has been recognised with the ‘Excellence in Digitization’ under the power sector category at the ET Energy Leadership Awards. Tarun Batra, Chief IT & OT and Ramesh Kaul, Chief RCM, TPNODL received the award on behalf of the company during an award ceremony held in New Delhi.

Company’s initiatives on implementing digital applications for consumers and adoption of various technologies for digitization of business processes in the Power Sector have been recognised at this prestigious forum.

Over the last two years, the company has introduced various digital touch points, enhancing digital payment options, OCR based Meter reading and billing etc. for the convenience of its customers. The award bears testimony to company’s commitment to provide best in class services and transform the overall experience of its customers.

The awards witnessed participation from various energy companies, across a range of categories, including renewable energy, oil and gas, power, coal, startups, OEMs and technology providers, etc. among others who are driving the industry forward and shaping the future of energy.

In a short span of time, the company has bagged several awards for its achievements across various categories.

The Economic Times Energy Leadership Awards are prestigious annual awards that acknowledge the outstanding contributors in the entire spectrum of the power sector. It recognizes and honors outstanding leaders and organizations who are making significant contributions across the entire value chain of the energy industry.