Bhubaneswar: Centurion University, Odisha organized a 5-day Faculty Development Programme on “Impact Oriented Education” with an aim to equip academics with skills necessary to excel in careers as researchers and educators. The Programme was conducted on 19th-24th October 2023 under the guidance of Dr Biswajit Mishra, Pro Vice Chancellor, Centurion University.

The event witnessed an active participation of faculty across all the campus of Centurion University. Thirty plus academicians and researchers from premier institutions and organizations across India like NALSAR Hyderabad, ICAR New Delhi, XIM University Bhubaneswar, Institute of Physics Bhubaneswar, NRDC Govt. of India, IIT Bhubaneswar participated as speaker.

On the inauguration day of the event, Professor Shreepad Karmalkar, Director of IIT, Bhubaneswar said, “In today’s rapidly evolving world, technology has revolutionized the way we impart education. As faculty, we must adapt and equip ourselves with the latest tools and innovative ideas to overcome any challenges that may arise. Active student participation during teaching sessions is pivotal, as modern pedagogy thrives on interactive engagement rather than a mere monologue.”

Professor Supriya Pattanayak, VC Centurion University emphasized on “importance of upholding ethical standards in all professional endeavours, highlighting the positive atmosphere of professionalism. Her words resonated deeply with the participants, reinforcing the significance of integrity and ethical conduct in their academic and professional lives.

The FDP includes nine sessions like Professionalism and Ethics, How to write publishable manuscript, research methodology, student counselling and mentoring, stress management through yoga, in the first three days and five sessions in the last two days were schools specific.