“Odisha Millets Mission ignites Jajpur with its unforgettable event series!”

Jajpur : The Odisha Millets Mission visited the town of Jajpur last weekend, captivating the locals with its engaging event. On June 24 and 25, OMM organized its “Know about Odisha’s Millets” event at the Utkal Center Point Mall to raise awareness about millets among the local citizens. The Odisha Millets Mission, a flagship program under the state government of Odisha, has been employing various innovative and exciting approaches to promote millets in the state.

As part of these efforts, a series of entertaining events called “Know about Odisha’s Millets” is being organized in the top 20 cities of Odisha. To fulfil its purpose in Jajpur, the event consistently emphasized the incorporation of millets into people’s daily diets while keeping the audience engaged and entertained.

Renowned TV and film comedians Sujit Kumar Jena and Dolly were seen performing as laughter swept through the venue. Taking it up a notch, acclaimed singer Kuldeep created an evening of unparalleled entertainment. The enchanting harmonies of Odia and Hindi melodies were poised to captivate attendees, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere that kept the audience grooving throughout the event.

The event commenced with the hosts introducing the Odisha Millets Mission and explaining the purpose of the day’s show to the audience. Following a series of local harmonies designed to captivate the crowd, the program delved into a humorous comedy skit that highlighted the prevalence of unhealthy eating habits in a widely relatable manner.

Maintaining high levels of excitement, the Odisha Millets Mission had planned a range of quirky and competitive games that kept participants on the edge of their seats. Winners of these thrilling contests had the opportunity to receive exciting surprises and gift hampers, adding to the overall sense of anticipation and enjoyment.

The continued innovative efforts by the government of Odisha have emerged as a powerful platform. Regional events of this nature not only capture the undivided attention of a vast audience but also possess the potential to make a resounding and enduring impact on the overall health and well-being of the state.