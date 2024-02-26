IndiGo commences direct daily flights between Hyderabad and Bangkok

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, has commenced daily direct flights between Hyderabad and Bangkok, effective from today. With the launch of this new route, IndiGo has become the first Indian carrier to introduce direct connectivity between the historical city of Hyderabad and the capital city of Thailand. These flights will provide a seamless travel experience and enhance accessibility across Southeast Asia, thereby strengthening economic ties between the nations. IndiGo now operates 37 weekly flights between India and Bangkok.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to commence direct flights between Hyderabad and Bangkok. At IndiGo, it has been our endeavour to bridge the miles between people and their favoured destinations, promoting travel, tourism, as well as economic growth. With the addition of these flights, Hyderabad will be the 6th Indian city with a direct connection to Bangkok on IndiGo. Over the last year, IndiGo has connected Hyderabad with 6 new international cities, raising the overall count to 13 international destinations. As India’s leading carrier, we continue to deliver on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences, across our extensive 6E network.”

A well-known tourist hotspot, Bangkok is a vibrant city with a rich cultural heritage, delectable cuisine, and lively nightlife. It is also popular for its spectacular palaces, skyscrapers, museums, and markets. Floating Market, Safari World, Siam Ocean World, Chao Phraya Dinner Cruise, and Siam Park City are among the few attractions in Bangkok.

Hyderabad, also known as the City of Pearls, houses famous historical sites including Charminar, UNESCO Asia Pacific Heritage site of the Chowmahalla Palace, and Salar Jung Museum, which is one of the world’s largest private collection museums. Known for its delicious cuisine, Hyderabad is also emerging as a global centre of information technology. The city offers a unique blend of rich history with modern culture and diverse heritage.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via the official website www.goIndiGo.in or our mobile app. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity.