Suzuki Motorcycle India celebrates monumental milestone:  1 Million two-wheelers produced within the FY 2023-24

Bengaluru : Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan today announced a significant achievement in its history. With unparalleled dedication to excellence and innovation, SMIPL has reached the remarkable milestone of producing 1 million two-wheelers within the financial year 2023-24. This milestone marks the full utilization of the plant’s annual production capacity in less than a year.

The very popular Suzuki Access became the 1 millionth celebratory unit that was rolled out from SMIPL’s Kherki Dhaula plant in Gurugram. Since its inception in February 2006, SMIPL has continued to grow and expand its presence in the industry. This accomplishment reinforces the company’s dedication to providing high-quality, reliable, and innovative two-wheelers to the riders.

Expressing his gratitude on reaching this momentous milestone, Mr. Rajneesh Kumar Mehta, Executive Vice President, Production, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Achieving the production of one million units in less than a year is a remarkable accomplishment for Suzuki Motorcycle India. In order to keep up with the consistently increasing demand for Suzuki Two-Wheelers both from the domestic market and our overseas markets, we have gone beyond our original installed capacity of 1 Million Units per year. Our Workmen and Engineers have demonstrated very high level of ingenuity and commitment while operating the plant at its peak capacity and simultaneously taking steps to enhance delivered capacity. We are thankful to all our employees and our suppliers whose efforts have made this significant milestone possible.”

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Yasuyuki Ikeuchi, Executive Officer, Production, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “This milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to meet our customer expectations not only in terms of demand but also in terms of quality standards that are associated with Brand Suzuki. I thank all our employees and business associates for their continuous support in enabling us to come upto our customer expectations both in terms of quantity and quality.”