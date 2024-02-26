Danfoss Drives Pioneering Innovation in IRCON’s Jammu-Baramulla Railway Project

Danfoss, a global leader in engineering solutions, has played an integral role in the monumental Jammu-Baramulla railway line project, marking a significant stride in enhancing critical infrastructure within India. With its expertise in Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), Danfoss has been instrumental in ensuring efficient and reliable operation, particularly within the challenging high-altitude tunnels of the Jammu-Baramulla railway line, which spans an impressive 338 kilometers and connects the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India.

The successful collaboration with the Jammu-Baramulla railway project has further underscores Danfoss’s commitment to driving progress and innovation in critical infrastructure projects. The tailored solutions provided by Danfoss have addressed the unique challenges of the railway line, earning the trust and recognition of both consultants and end customers, and reinforcing its position as a preferred partner for infrastructure development initiatives.

Addressing the distinctive challenges presented by the construction of India’s longest railway tunnel, spanning 12.76 kilometers, Danfoss deployed a comprehensive solution comprising Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) and specialized LR filters. The VFDs, including FC102 and NXP series, regulated the speed and direction of fans crucial for maintaining optimal ventilation and ensuring passenger safety within the tunnels. Additionally, the integration of 36 LR filters into the ventilation system has significantly enhanced operational reliability, particularly over long cable lengths, mitigating potential risks.

Mr. Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss India, highlighted, “Our collaboration with the Jammu-Baramulla railway line project exemplifies Danfoss’s dedication to pioneering advanced solutions for challenging environments. The successful deployment of VFDs and LR filters underscores our commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and reliability within critical projects. We are proud to have played a crucial role in this landmark initiative and look forward to continuing to drive innovation in India’s critical infrastructure development.”

The Jammu-Baramulla railway line was recently flagged off by the Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi. The impact of Danfoss’s innovative solutions will be felt across the 338-kilometer stretch, showcasing the company’s unwavering dedication to powering critical infrastructure and enhancing connectivity across India. With a total project value of 39.8 million INR, Danfoss’s contributions to the Jammu-Baramulla railway line project have not only fortified the success of the endeavor but also solidified the company’s position as a trusted partner in driving progress in India’s infrastructure landscape.

A total of 90 Danfoss FC102 and NXP series Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), along with specialized LR filters, were used for the TE049, the longest rail tunnel stretching 12.8 kilometers. Additionally, for the whole project, 384 drives from the FC102, NXP, and FC101 series were installed. Moreover, 181 LR filters were set up to address the challenges posed by long cable lengths. Danfoss’ advanced solutions demonstrate their dedication to overcoming the distinctive challenges of critical infrastructure projects, serving as a benchmark for future initiatives within India’s railway and transportation networks.