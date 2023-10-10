IndiGo announces heritage flight: Unveiling the wonders of Khajuraho

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, has commenced operations in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, effective October 10, 2023. Khajuraho is the 80th domestic and 112th overall destination within the extensive 6E network. These new daily flights connecting Varanasi and Khajuraho, along with the one-stop daily flight between Delhi-Khajuraho via Varanasi, not only offer passengers expanded travel options but also unveil exciting opportunities for travelers seeking to explore the beautiful temple towns of Khajuraho and Varanasi.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are delighted to initiate operations to/from Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh. These new routes, connecting Khajuraho, further enhance accessibility and interstate connectivity. By introducing these flights, IndiGo reinforces its vision of connecting people with places and providing them with increased options of seamless travel experiences. These new routes will also contribute to bolstering economic growth and tourism in the states. IndiGo remains committed to delivering affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across an unparalleled network.”

Khajuraho, formerly known as Kharjuravahaka, boasts ancient roots in Madhya Pradesh. Built during medieval times by the Chandela Dynasty, its statues and temples’ grandeur make Khajuraho one of Madhya Pradesh’s most popular tourist destinations. Renowned for its medieval Hindu and Jain temples, celebrated for their intricate and, at times, provocative sculptures, Khajuraho is home to the country’s largest group of such temples. These temples are categorized into three groups: Eastern, Western, and Southern. The Western group, situated near the archaeological museum, includes temples like Lakshmana, Matangeshwara, Varaha, Kandariya Mahadev, Chitragupta, Parvati, Vishwanatha, and Nandi. Meanwhile, the Eastern group comprises Vamana, Javari, and Parsvanatha Temple, while the Southern Group encompasses Duladeo and Chaturbhuja Temple. In addition to these temples, Khajuraho offers attractions such as Panna National Park, Raneh Waterfall, Kalinjar Fort, Dhubela Museum, the Archaeological Museum of Khajuraho, and more.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity.