BLive renews its commitment towards green mobility with its 5th multi-brand store in Odisha!

~ On a path of rapid expansion across India, BLive has opened its 5th multi-brand store in Odisha, in Berhampur ~

~ The store will help buyers experience the look and feel of BLive’s inventory of electric vehicles and is a step toward helping consumers make the transition to electric mobility. ~

Bhubaneswar: Odisha, 29th September 2023: Continuing its expansion endeavours across the country, BLive – India’s fastest-growing multi-brand electric vehicle platform, has opened its fifth multi-brand experience store in Odisha, in Berhampur. The store was inaugurated in the presence of Mr Santosh Kumar Agrawal, his son– Mr Ashish Agrawal, and the store staff, along with the BLive Executive, Mr Pratik Dash. The rising interest of consumers owing to growing worldwide awareness toward transitioning to electric mobility and rising fuel costs has driven the brand to open its 26th EV experience store in India – in Berhampur, Odisha.

BLive store in Berhampur: Shree Varenyam Consolidate

Address: NH16, Service Road, Post Konisi, Berhampur, Dist. Ganjam, Odisha – 761008

The BLive EV Store offers a wide range of electric vehicles from multiple EV brands, expert support, easy finance and exciting offers. Buyers can opt for EVs at EMIs as low as 2,000 per month for a range of electric scooters, cycles, motorcycles and delivery vehicles. With a network of over 20 franchisee-owned stores, BLive has assisted over 2,500 families and businesses to switch to electric. The store has on display electric vehicles from renowned brands such as Kinetic Green, Hero Lectro, LML – Detel, Batt:re, Gemopai, Techo Electra, E-Motorad, and others. Customers can experience one of the most awaited high-speed EVs with stylish looks – the Batt:re Storie at BLive’s multi-brand store. This smart and innovative e-bike is the first of its kind in the Batt:re range.

Samarth Kholkar, CEO & Co-Founder, BLive, said “We are excited to strengthen our presence in Odisha – with another brand-new multi-brand experience store in the state. Honestly, we had not anticipated receiving this kind of overwhelming response in Odisha; we are truly honoured. The new store in Berhampur will provide people with the opportunity to ‘try and buy’ EVs for a confident transition to electric mobility. The store will also facilitate home demos and provide the customers with information on exciting offers and easy finance options.”

With global awareness around climate change concerns, aided by India’s commitment toward boosting electric mobility, the Odisha State government released its EV policy earlier this year aimed at supporting the adoption of Electric Vehicles in both personal mobility and public transport segments. The EV policy also seeks to enable the creation of a robust network of Electric Vehicle charging stations & battery swapping stations catering to all types of Electric Vehicles with a focus on clean energy sources.

According to its EV policy announced in February this year, the Odisha government has announced special schemes for Mission Shakti, Individuals and state Government Employees. The scheme will be in place till December 31, 2025.

Commenting on the launch, the proprietor of the Blive EV store in Berhampur, Ashish Agarwal said, “We are proud to be partnering with BLive and show our commitment towards encouraging the transition to electric mobility in Odisha. While EVs are quickly gaining traction among the masses, there is mild apprehension about their performance and reliability. We request people visit the store to explore our range of electric vehicles and learn why electric mobility is the need of the hour.”