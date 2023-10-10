The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Jammu and Kashmir from October 11 to 12, 2023. On October 11, 2023, the President will grace the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir at Srinagar. On the same day, she will interact with the members of local tribal groups and women Self Help Groups at Raj Bhavan, Srinagar. The President will also attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at the Raj Bhavan.

On October 12, 2023, the President will visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine where she will inaugurate remodeled Parvati Bhavan and sky walk.