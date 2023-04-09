Sports

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat clinched the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament

New Delhi: India’s Priyanshu Rajawat clinched the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament with a 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 win over Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen in France today.
The 21-year-old, who was part of the India team that won the 2022 Thomas Cup, reached the final without dropping a game in any of his four matches. This the first Super-300 final for Rajawat

