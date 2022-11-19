India’s first Street Circuit Car Racing begins in Hyderabad

The first ever Street Circuit Car Racing of the country began in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. Telangana IT Minister K Tarakarama Rao formally inaugurated the Indian Racing League event and watched the car racing event, which Hyderabad is hosting. This is the first round of Indian Racing League (IRL) 2022 organised ahead of Formula E race to be held in the city on February 11 next year. The IRL is also the trial run for the track for E Formula. Hyderabad will also host the fourth round of the event on 10th and 11th of December while Chennai will host the second round from 25th of November and third round from 2nd of December.

The 2.83 kilometer road around Hussainsagar lake from Secretariat complex through NTR gardens and IMAX has been given a fresh black topping to meet the specifications of Federation of International Automobiles. The single seater open cockpit cars are moving at a speed of 300 kilommeter per hour. Six Hyderabad teams have taken part in a series of races. Each team is having two Indian and two international drivers. One of them will be a woman. The teams will compete in a relay-style event with two drivers sharing one car and each team will have two cars at their disposal.