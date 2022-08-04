IndiaOne Air Runs Flight Trial Run From Bhubaneswar To Jeypore

Bhubaneswar: IndiaOne Air on Wednesday conducted a trial flight run between Bhubaneswar and Jeypore in Koraput district.
According to reports, the flight took off from Bhubaneswar airport at 10:15 AM today. It is expected to land in Jeypore in 45 minutes.
IndiaOne Air was launched earlier in June after receiving clearance from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The airline uses single-engine nine-seater Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft on the routes. It is the first scheduled airline to use a single-engine aircraft for commercial flights.
Bravo @IndiaoneA! Congratulations for soft-launch of #UDAN flight from @aaibpiairport to Jeypore (Koraput). Hope to see full fledged operations soon as the airport gets licensed. Thanks to State Government for much needed support. pic.twitter.com/zk6qLh9wr7
