IndiaOne Air Runs Flight Trial Run From Bhubaneswar To Jeypore

Bhubaneswar: IndiaOne Air on Wednesday conducted a trial flight run between Bhubaneswar and Jeypore in Koraput district.

According to reports, the flight took off from Bhubaneswar airport at 10:15 AM today. It is expected to land in Jeypore in 45 minutes.

IndiaOne Air was launched earlier in June after receiving clearance from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The airline uses single-engine nine-seater Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft on the routes. It is the first scheduled airline to use a single-engine aircraft for commercial flights.