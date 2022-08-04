Odisha: Workshop on ABC Echocardiography organized at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : with an objective to provide better cardiac and hemodynamic management for critically ill patients, the department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, AIIMS Bhubaneswar organized the second edition workshop of ABC echocardiography. The workshop was designed to promote the art and science of echocardiography in the daily practice of Anesthesiologists and Intensivists, said Dr. Satyajeet Misra, Prof & HOD, Anesthesiology and Critical Care, AIIMS Bhubaneswar and Organizing Chairman of the workshop.

The workshop was well attended by delegates from various city hospitals like AMRI, SUM, KIIMS, Care and from other parts of the state like MKCG Medical College Berhampur and Hitech Hospital Rourkela. Similarly, experts from various institutes of National Importance across the country also graced the occasion.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent Dr (Prof) Sachidananda Mohanty, Dean (Prof) Debashish Hota, Organizing Chairman of the workshop was Dr. Satyajeet Misra, Organizing Secretary Dr. Soumya Sarkar and Dr. Srikant Behera, Asst Professor, Dept of Medicine. Among others national level resource persons Dr. Bhupesh Kumar from PGI Chandigarh, Dr. Satyen Parida from JIPMER Puducherry, Dr. Subrat Singh from AIIMS Raipur and Dr. Bhushanam Padala from AIIMS Bhopal also attended the workshop.

Delegates included both trainee doctors in Anesthesiology as well as practitioners of Cardiac Anesthesia, Intensive Care etc.