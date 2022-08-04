Odisha Legislators Meet President Droupadi Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhawan

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of Odisha Legislative Assembly, led by Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi today and congratulated her for the highest constitutional post in the country.

During the meeting, the legislators presented a picture of Lord Jagannath, and other souvenirs to the President.

The delegation included Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management Department Pramila Mallik, Government Chief Whip Prashant Kumar Muduli, senior Congress leader and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Kantabanji MLA from Congress Santosh Singh Saluja and Bhubaneswar Central MLA from BJD Ananta Narayana Jena.