BCCI announces schedule for upcoming home series against Australia and South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced the schedule for the upcoming Australia and South Africa tours of India. India’s international home season 2022-23 will commence with a three-match T20I series against Australia in September and will be followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa. Mohali will host the first T20 International against Australia on September 20 with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting the second and third respectively on September 23 and 25.The home series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram from September 28.

The second T20I will be played on October 2, 2022, at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore on October 4.The action will then shift to Lucknow on 6th October where the ODI series will get underway. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI respectively on October 9 and 11.Currently, Team India is on a tour of the West Indies. After this, Men in Blue will play Zimbabwe. India will play against Zimbabwe in 3 ODIs from August 18 to August 22.Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in Zimbabwe in 3 ODIs. He also recently led Men in Blue to a 3-0 win over West Indies in the recently-concluded ODI series in the Caribbean.