Indian Women’s Softball Team all to debut in 19th Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou, China, Swetasini Sabar from KISS University, Odisha in the team

The 19th Asian Games 2022 is scheduled to be held from 23rd September – 08th October 2023 at Hangzhou, China. For the first time the Indian Women’s Softball Team will be participating in the Asian Games. Ms. Swetasini Sabar from KISS University, Odisha has been selected as a member of the Indian Women’s Softball Team. Swetasini thanked Prof. Samanta for providing her constant guidance & support in her sports journey, and also thanked Govt. of Odisha & Odisha Softball Association for their support.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated Swetasini on being selected in the Indian Team for the upcoming Asian Games and wished her good luck for the said event.