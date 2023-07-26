At present, 850 ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) outlets are operational at 782 stations over Indian Railways including 5 outlets over Ranchi Division. Parliamentary constituency-wise data of OSOP outlets is not maintained by Indian Railways.



‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) scheme has been launched by Indian Railways with objectives to promote ‘Vocal for Local’ vision of the Government of India, provide a market for local /indigenous products and create additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of society. Features of the OSOP scheme are as under:



Railways to provide standard design outlets-fixed stalls /kiosks, portable stalls/trolleys at railway stations for showcasing, selling and giving high visibility to indigenous/local products.

The products category is indigenous/Geographical Indications (GI) tagged/local to that place and could include artefacts, handicrafts, textiles and handlooms, toys, leather products, traditional appliances/ instruments, garments, gems and jewellery, etc made by local artisans, weavers, craftsmen, tribes, etc and processed, semi processed and other food products indigenously made/grown in the area.

Individuals at the bottom of the pyramid/marginalised and weaker sections and self help groups to be encouraged.

Allotment for a period from 15 days up to 3 months with a nominal registration fee for participation in the Scheme.

Allotment is to be done to all applicants who meet objectives of the scheme on rotation basis.

The beneficiary category under this scheme includes the following:



Individual Artisans

Individual Craftsman

Individual Weavers

Tribals

Farmers

Members of Self Help Group

Members of Women Self Help Groups

Members associated with registered Micro Enterprises

Members associated with Social Organisations, State Govt Bodies, etc