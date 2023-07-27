Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attended the Nijukti Parva of 325 Post Graduate Trained Teachers

Bhubaneswar: Attending the Nijukti Parva of 325 Post Graduate Trained Teachers who joined School & Mass Education Department, Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik said that as the first batch of Post Graduate Teachers at Higher Secondary level, the new recruits play a crucial stepping stone in a student’s career.

CM said that as teachers, they should try to understand their students, their potential, and their passion. CM added, if students are encouraged to pursue their own dreams, not of the parents, or dreams guided by conventional wisdom; then there will be no stopping in their path to success.

Highlighting the Odisha School Transformation programme, CM further said that Odisha Govt has recently upgraded 110 High Schools to Higher Secondary Schools. More than 900 teaching and non-teaching posts have been sanctioned for these schools.

CM hoped that the teachers will keep themselves updated on the latest pedagogical skills, adding that in-depth knowledge, use of technology tools, and expertise will certainly bring transformation in the learning ecosystem.

CM mentioned that the #5T principles will be helpful in enhancing the teaching experience. CM also expressed confidence that the new teachers will endeavour to deliver their very best in the service of the State.

Congratulating the toppers of Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2023, CM said that the topper students are jewels of #Odisha. CM hoped that they will continue to excel in career, in life, and contribute immensely to society. In total, 17 toppers in different streams were felicitated.