Indian Prosthodontic Society organised oral care kit distribution Progrmme

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Prosthodontic Society, Odisha branch in association with the Nirmala Kruti Bikash Trust and Blue Wheel Hospital, have organised a midday meal and oral care kit distribution among the inmates of the OPSU Shelter for Homeless, Ganganagar, Unit-6, Bhubaneswar, following strict covid guidelines. The OPSU Shelter is a home for the homeless and destitute managed by OPUS for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

The IPS represents the dental speciality called Prosthodontics or the artificial teeth, jaws and facial structure replacement.

This event is a part of the community outreach program of IPS, Odisha Branch.

Nearly 60 inmates were served full meals sponsored by Dr. Sudeshna Harichandan, IPS Odisha member and Director of Blue wheel Hospital, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Oral Care Kit also been distributed to each of them.

The IPS Odisha Branch members explained in detail about the value of oral health care, especially during this pandemics and how to use each component of the given kit to the inmates.

The program was conducted in the presence of IPS Odisha Branch members, Dr.Sitansu Sekhar Das, Dr. Kalinga Keshari Sahoo, Dr. Abhilash Mohapatra, Dr. Sudeshna Harichandan, Dr. Sonali Perti, Dr. Angurbala Dhal, Dr. Ullash, Dr. Gopal Krishna Choudhury and Dr. Pradyumna Sahoo, Dr.Mira Das also present was Er. Dillip Patnaik, Chaiman, NKBT Trust, Partha panda and Rajib lochan and its members.

This program was ably supported by the members of Odisha Patita Udhara Samiti and Bhubaneawar Municipal Corporation.

According to the IPS Odisha Branch President, Dr Sitansu Sekhar Das, the IPS Odisha along with its members are committed to serve the needy and this program is in continue to many such programs which are planned for the coming time. He also thanked the OPSU, BMC, NKBT and Blue Wheel Hospital for their support.

