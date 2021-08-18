CIFA promotes ornamental fish farming among SC woman in Kendrapara

Bhubaneswar: ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar in association with District Fishery Officer, Kendrapara organized an orientation training program for Schedule Caste women at Jajanga, Kendrapara today under the SCSP scheme. The institute is promoting various aquaculture technologies for socio-economic upliftment of SC households. Under this initiative, scientific fish farming practices has been demonstrated since 2019.

This year selected women self-help groups from Debarish, Kendrapara block are being trained on ornamental fish breeding and rearing. Shri Amrit Ruturaj, IAS, Collector and DM, Kendrapara graced the occasion as Chief Guest and lauded the efforts of ICAR-CIFA and District Fisheries for their efforts in strengthening livelihood of poor section of the society. Dr. Saroj Kumar Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA said that aquaculture is a potential tool to fight against malnutrition and poverty. The institute has standardized several technologies for rearing food fish as well as ornamental fishes. Women are actively involved in backyard ornamental fish breeding and cultured in various parts of the country and there by contributing to their household economy. Among others present on this occasion were Dr. Ashis saha, Pr. Scientist, ICAR-CIFA, Sri I.B. Kumar, Senior Administrative Officer, Dr Satyanarayan Sethy, Pr. Scientist, ICAR-CIFA, Dr. Mamata Mohapatra, Dist. Fishery Officer, Kendrapara, Dr. Surya Naryan Mishra, Head of KVK, Kendrapara and other district level officers of Odisha Livelihood Mission and Mission Shakti. The meeting was attended by 40 farmers and farm women. Shri D. P. Rath, STO, ICAR-CIFA proposed the vote of thanks.

