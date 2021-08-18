Indian Bank launches its premier mentorship program ‘MSME Prerana’ in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Indian Bank, amongst the leading PSU Banks in the country, launched its flagship business mentoring program – ‘MSME Prerana’ – at Odisha in an event at Bhubaneswar yesterday.

Developed in collaboration with Knowledge Partner, Poornatha & Co, ‘MSME Prerana’ is Indian Bank’s unique initiative to empower MSME entrepreneurs by improving their managerial and financial skills through 12 sessions of web-based trainings spread across the program period. As an effort to bridge the current skill set gap amongst MSME entrepreneurs, this program is delivered in local vernacular language with the focus being on developing the MSMEs’ Business, Communication, HR and Financial skill set that is necessary to conduct business professionally today.

On the launch of the program, Shri. Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary, MSME Dept., Government of Odisha, said, “On behalf of the Government of Odisha, I would like to thank the entire team at Indian Bank for launching their ‘MSME Prerana’ program for entrepreneurs in the state which is sure to give an immense boost to their confidence. Our MSME department will extend all possible support to this tailor-made mentoring program and I call upon entrepreneurs to avail of all other financial benefits being extended by Indian Bank to support them in such challenging times. Odisha figures among the top states in terms of MSME units and we believe such programs will ensure further upskilling of our entrepreneurs, thereby empowering them to achieve greater success in their businesses.”

As of March,’21, Indian Bank has an extensive network of 207 branches in Odisha and aims to leverage its omni-presence to provide more assistance to MSME Entrepreneurs from various industries like textiles, automobiles, food processing, chemical etc. Odisha accounts for nearly 5% of the total MSME credit exposure of Indian Bank, and has witnessed a 39% growth in FY 2020-21.

Commenting on the launch, Shri. V V Shenoy, ED, Indian Bank added, “We are excited to expand the ambit of our ‘MSME Prerana’ program to our customers and budding entrepreneurs in Odisha with the formal launch today. In addition to being addressed in the native Odia language, the program is spread out over 12 sessions and can be easily accessed through online meeting-based applications. Our determination to empower MSME entrepreneurs with the knowledge, skill and business acumen needed to excel in this sector has strengthened further with the ‘MSME Prerana’ program and will strive to educate all participants with the aim of making them self-reliant”

Having already completed a series of (14) virtual programs in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, ‘MSME Prerana’ is bound to give a fillip to Odisha’s fast-growing MSME Sector.

