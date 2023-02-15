Indian men’s cricket team tops in all three formats for the first time

India have become the No.1-ranked team in all formats after they displaced Australia to take the top spot in the ICC Test rankings. This is the first time India have achieved top ranking in all three formats at the same time.

India is already the top-ranked team in T20Is and ODIs. India achieved this feat after beating Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. India currently have 115 rating points and followed by Australia with 111 rating points. India will still need to beat Australia in the next Test in New Delhi to hold on to the top spot and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final, which will be held in England in the month of June this year.